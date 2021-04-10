The great Egyptian poet Abd al-Rahman al-Abnoudi coined the term “the peoples of Abdel Nasser” in his famous epitaph to the Arab leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, an eloquent reference to his passing popularity in various peoples around the world, and this is what happened with President Sisi when the world watched the parade of mummies penetrate the streets of Cairo in a majestic historical scene that made Egyptians are the talk of the world, and many people on earth wished to have a leader like President Al-Sisi who succeeded in changing Egypt astonishingly within a few years, but these are years of effort and real work, which resulted in a tangible change in the Egyptian economy.

It can be considered that Egypt, without prior arrangements, inaugurated the second republic after the first independence republic led by the Free Officers in the July Revolution of 1952, in which the Egyptian Republic witnessed historic milestones and reached the twenty-first century, and the stage of political maturity has reached, and the most important thing is that it obtained the antibodies of what it suffered from. The Egyptian state throughout the twentieth century, as Egypt was associated with the problem of organizing the “Muslim Brotherhood” continuously, and they remained a national threat until they hijacked the republic for one year, before the Egyptian people overthrew them and regained their republic.

Egypt has always been known as the syndrome of victory after defeat, in all historical stations the Egyptians succeed in converting fracture into victory. Until the 1967 setback, the Egyptians turned them into broad victories in the long war of attrition, before the October 1973 war recorded the biggest victory in Arab history, and this syndrome seems to persecute the Egyptians until They are inaugurating the second republic, so what happened previously, the transfer of mummies, the accident of the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal attracted the world’s attention, as a syndrome that is almost inexhaustible in Egyptian history, which was widely reviewed with the beginning of this republic, whose political stereotypes will crystallize, more with what will be achieved on the economic level in The next few years.

Egyptians in the twenty-first century are more powerful than they were in other centuries, as the moral strength is what they will go through in the years, and if it intensifies and will intensify by its nature to change the challenges around the world, which will require the establishment of infrastructure based on knowledge, which means increasing the scope of education with the import Technological sciences, and transforming Egypt as a major source of technology depending on what it can succeed in building in terms of infrastructure that makes it a bridge between the Middle East, Europe and Africa in the employment of the geographical location, which will form the weight of Egypt’s relationship with the world, and will control trends and even the needs of Egypt within decades will be for Egyptians Their imprint on the many processes around them, as this is one of the Egyptian characteristics since their civilization began on earth, and they will not abandon it.

Egypt Ahmed Shawki, Umm Kulthum, Zewail, Naguib Mahfouz, and Al-Mashawi .. Egypt of geniuses will naturally produce more achievements. The soft power that accompanied politicians will be needed to change the most important factor. The Egyptians got rid of the satanic whispers that had always been spread by the puritanical and confused current in the conservative society, which caused Egypt to stumble and delay, but after it got rid of it and showed the essence of its Egypt that tolerated its history and celebrated its civilization, Egypt is no longer but that country that has its arms bound and able to go even in reverse The wind. The Egyptian, who broke the fear in the revolution of the 30th of June 2013, and wiped off the dust of the “Brotherhood”, will not hesitate to advance and fight the battles of the mind.

“Sisi’s peoples” are the same peoples who loved Nasser and cried with him and for him. These peoples are the same, despite the changing generations and conditions. You see in Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi the president who works and does not speak, launches new projects every day. Since the beginning of history, it has always been waiting for Sisi to decipher its secrets, and to reveal its beauty to the world … and how it is the mother of the world.

* Yemeni writer