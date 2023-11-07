I find that nicknames are endemic and their breeding ground in the Arab world and some countries such as India, the countries of Central Asia, and the Eastern system. It is as if they were created there, and for the sake of their people. You find luxurious, large, and heavy-caliber titles, many of which are imaginary and of little benefit, and rare are true ones. Wellness, and it befits the one who bears it, the makers of fictitious titles among the students of the German “Goebbels.” They improve them and send them to people to feel the pulse, then they persist in them, and they persist in broadcasting them in a repeated, complex, and in-depth manner, until they become a reality on their own, going to the Western and civilized world. You find a title except from recent times, and you find titles inherited in aristocratic families that fought multiple wars, the industrial revolution, the theories of philosophers and sociologists, and civil laws. None of them remain except during moments of remembrance of the distant past or while registering in a private club that usually serves its evening meal at Long periods of time, and its drinks do not change, because the people who are members do not want to change, and they do not like their situation to change. Europe has no titles, and all the intellectuals and university professors you can meet do not write the letter “d.” Because their works, books, and research alone indicate who they are. In America, a university professor can come on a bicycle, wearing jeans or khakis, but his head is heavy, and he can be friendly with the students like his neighbors in the neighborhood, and he can drink a cup of coffee with them in the university café. .

During my first university studies in the Arab world, the Iraqi professor would not enter us unless he was wearing a three-piece gray striped wool suit, tailored by “Tarzi”, a handkerchief in the upper pocket with a well-groomed tie, a respectable fountain pen, and a heavy watch with a large ring. But frankly, what increases his prestige among us are other than these things: he understands, has something to say, and is proficient in his specialty, and he wants you to understand, because you are an Arab. The Egyptian university professor also did not accept to give up the Pasha’s dress when he entered the university hall, and some of them used to smoke pipes as an integral part. For the university professor in the stereotypical image, they would not give up calling them by their titles first, and by the titles they liked, such as: “Professor, Doctor, Dean, Deputy, or Chair Professor,” but during the second university study, later in Paris, for example, the university professor, whom we do not know by name, was We can address her as a nickname, so we replace that with the plural form to address the singular in the French manner, politely. This teacher, who sometimes resembles a grape press in the French countryside, and at times resembles Coco Chanel’s models to that “Taire.” She used to make us feel as if we were her loyal colleagues, and when she invited us for the first time. To a bar and a café to learn about French civilization as a course through it, and the traditional French drinks, baked goods and cheeses offered. I was astonished at how a student like me who completed the Qur’an before completing his primary certificate could enter with his teacher into a suspicious place in our culture, regardless of knowledge and familiarity with the details. French civilization, and its extensive explanation, because thinking at that time was very far-fetched, and that day I almost fainted from shame, confusion, and the undermining of the constants in inherited Arab culture.

Today… I almost laugh with a guffaw when I remember nicknames that were given to old artists, which they may not have deserved, such as: “The Flirty Dancer,” which is like a hippopotamus, “The University Monologist,” and his testimony was that he sold in the university cafeteria, and “The Radio and Television Singer.” And this particular person is destined for abuse, then imprisonment, then emaciated to death, and he is the “singer of Egypt and Sudan,” or the “singer of the Nilein,” and he does not resemble the unifier of the two countries, and the “star of humor and jokes,” and this is what he looks like as a “circus” or “extras” in cinema. And “evening and evening singer,” and this is a title that cannot be translated into any living, self-respecting language.

Titles that blinded our eyes, silenced our mouths, and lost our minds, just as new titles like “C. any. or. OP. “R.” Or “Managing Director”, “Content Creator”, “Influencer”, or “Coach and Massager in the Arts of Life”!