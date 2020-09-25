The leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya reacted to the idea of ​​her supporters to hold her “people’s inauguration” as President of Belarus.

In her Telegram channel Pool Pervoy, the politician announced “the real inauguration of the president elected by the people in the future” and assured that the opposition is making every effort to speed it up.

“The inauguration is a holiday. And the holiday should not end with arrests, dispersal and violence. You and I are making every possible effort to ensure that the present inauguration of the president elected by the people takes place in the future, and everyone is invited to it, ”– she said.

Also, the head of the Coordination Council of the opposition expressed support to everyone who plans on Sunday, September 27, to go to mass protests, calling them the main goal to achieve new fair elections.

Let us remind you that immediately after the so-called “inauguration” of Lukashenka on September 24, the Coordination Council of the opposition called it a “secret” and considered that this ceremony would terminate the powers of the “father” as head of state.

