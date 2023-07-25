ONF decided to exclude Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva from the central headquarters

The All-Russian People’s Front (ONF) plans to exclude Yelena Isinbayeva, two-time Olympic champion in pole vault, from the central headquarters. This is reported TASS.

The ONF said that an extraordinary meeting of the central headquarters of the movement in absentia format by question voting will be held on July 25. During the event, the issue of expelling Isinbayeva from the central headquarters of the movement will be considered.

On July 20, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stood up for Isinbayeva, saying that the sports community was reacting harshly to the statement of the jumper, not knowing what it was about. He added that we should not forget about the merits of the Olympic champion.

On July 12, El Digital Sur reported that the former athlete lives in Tenerife. Later, on her page on VKontakte, she wrote that her awards and military rank from the CSKA sports society were nominal.

The All-Russian People’s Front was created in 2011 on the initiative of Vladimir Putin, who at the time was prime minister. It included thousands of organizations led by United Russia.