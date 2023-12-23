The central executive committee of the Popular Front initiated the collection of signatures from voters for Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin. Izvestia correspondent got acquainted with the procedure on Saturday, December 23.

“In order for us to certify a signature, it is enough for us that the person comes with an certifying document [личность] the document is a Russian passport,” said Popular Front volunteer Evgenia, adding that the voter also needs to fill out a signature sheet.

Anesthesiologist-resuscitator Denis Protsenko, in a conversation with reporters, said that he, as a doctor, does not understand the situation when a complex operation is underway and the team of doctors who performs the operation leaves. By analogy, the team that is now in the government “must complete the operation.”

On December 19, the head of the executive committee of the Popular Front, Mikhail Kuznetsov, announced that the work of collecting signatures in support of Putin would be organized in each regional branch of the social movement.

The collection of signatures also began in other regions of the Russian Federation. The day before, regional election headquarters opened in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Omsk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, as well as in the Kherson, Zaporozhye regions, Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR).

By law, a self-nominated candidate must collect at least 300 thousand voter signatures in his support. At the same time, each subject of the Russian Federation must have at least 7.5 thousand signatures. They must be submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation from December 27 to January 31.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

On December 17, a United Russia congress was held in Moscow, at which the party unanimously supported Putin’s candidacy in the Russian presidential elections. Also, more than 700 people officially registered in support of the self-nomination of the current leader of the Russian Federation, out of 500 required. The next day, the head of state submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate.

On December 20, the Central Election Commission registered a group of voters in support of Putin’s self-nomination.