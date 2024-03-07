One of the problems that has eroded the administration of Mayor Édgar González is the poor state of the health network in Mazatlán. Citizen discontent arises everywhere due to the runoff of sewage that, in addition to disrupting people's activities, is a source of pollution that threatens public health.

Yesterday morningresidents of Infonavit Jabalíes blocked Santa Rosa Avenue to demand that the municipal government solve the problem for them, Well, they have been treading sewage water for months and so far there is no comprehensive repair.

The complaint forced the municipal president to go out into the street to mediate with the neighbors, since they were harming third parties.

Just like this case, there are many in the city that must be treated with the seriousness it deserves. The mayor asks for patience, we will see if he has enough time to keep his word.

