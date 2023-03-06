“Soap operas are deculturizing, alienating, vulgar and even cheesy, they spread an ultra-conservative and macho ideology,” said the fearsome prosecutor Javier Nart, very serious and with a very black beard, looking intently at the jury. The defense lawyer, Ricardo Fernández Deu, was more benevolent: he defended the right of viewers to choose their entertainment and vindicated the cultural tradition of these romantic and serialized narratives, of which the nineteenth-century serials were precursors.

This particular trial was held in December 1990, following the success of the Venezuelan soap opera Glass, the greatest exponent of the genre that was sweeping Spain. You may remember the tune: You are my lifeby Rudy LaScala. Finally, the soap operas were found guilty by a jury made up of 12 ordinary citizens from all corners of the country. Judging by the audiences for the telenovelas, it is not clear that they represented popular sentiment.

This particular trial was part of the program people’s courtwhich was broadcast on Spanish Television between 1989 and 1991, some of whose chapters can now be seen on the platform RTVE Play (a public and free alternative to Netflix’s capsizing). In mid-February, the public entity posted a new episode, fully topical, dedicated to debating the operation of public health. The program dramatized a trial with the two aforementioned lawyers and as judge the journalist Xavier Foz, at the time director of the program, who died in 2020 at the age of 83.

From left to right, defense attorney Ricardo Fernández Deu, judge (and program director) Xavier Foz, and prosecutor Javier Nart. RTVE Archive

In addition to the soap operas, other issues that were of social interest at the time were judged, and many of them are still fully topical today: the legalization of drugs, the innocent (the arguments presented are similar to those that now surround the debate around to the limits of humor) or tobacco, a program in which Regina do Santos, the queen of lambada, participated, and a video in favor of tobacco was broadcast by Joaquín Sabina, Luis Pastor, Javier Krahe and Moncho Alpuente. On another occasion it was judged whether the Spaniards were “obsessed” and “repressed”, with the participation of Susana Estrada, who believed that they were, and Norma Duval, who denied it.

As can be seen, the program attracted famous guests and also of a certain intellectual level. The philosopher Gustavo Bueno and the ill-fated anthropologist Alberto Cardín appeared on the program on religion, and Fernando Savater opined on the legalization of drugs. When Spanish machismo was judged, Bertín Osborne was called to testify (and the jury considered that Spain was macho). Jesús Gil’s management at the helm of Atlético de Madrid was also analyzed and that episode had the audience record. The figure of Jesús Gil has continued to be of interest to this day, as demonstrated by the documentary series the pioneerpremiered in 2019 on HBO.

The lawyers, despite the caliber of the witnesses called to testify, were not fussy and put enough cane to put them against the ropes. “We moved in an ambiguous terrain in which it was not known where reality ended and fiction began,” says Fernández Deu, “but from the first chapters people already knew what was coming.”

Prosody of another time

The grace of the program resided in the verbal confrontation between the two lawyers, who, moreover, were literally very literate. At least judging by a prosody, not alien to eighties television (as in The key, by José Luis Balbín), sometimes a little smug, which is now difficult to hear on the screen (and on the street). “It’s not to say that any past time was better,” Nart explains, “but it is true that there was a greater respect for the language. It was not about doing baroque styles, but about respecting the audience and the language and not kicking it”.

The prosecutor Javier Nart interrogates a witness in the ‘People’s Court’. rtv file

To the children of the time, who understood nothing but enjoyed the judicial staging, the prosecutor, so serious and grim, seemed like the bad guy in the movie, while Fernández Deu, with a more easygoing character, seemed like the good guy. . “In those programs he was very rigid, because he had a strong inexperience, a great insecurity,” recalls Nart, “curiously, that rigidity suited the character very well.”

Not only the prosody, the rhythm of the program was also typical of the time, something slow seen from now on, and of great depth in the treatment of the themes: it gave the impression that there was all the time in the world, the opposite of the sense of urgency that overwhelms society (and television) today. And it was held rigorously live. “Today a program of that depth would be impossible, TV is more superficial, everything happens fast, everything is compressed into small pills: it is the opposite of two guys debating for an hour and a half on the screen,” says Fernández Deu.

The representation of the trial was perhaps more faithful to the cinematographic imaginary than to reality: the audiovisual has always spread the fascination for trials from classic films such as prosecution witness either twelve merciless men to more recent expressions such as the series The Good Wife. Later there would be other trial programs such as jury lawon RTVE, or Verdicton Telecinco, in which a television judge ruled on the daily problems of citizens, and which was presented by Ana Rosa Quintana.

The playwright Fernando Arrabal (left) and the novelist Camilo José Cela are sworn in as witnesses in the ‘People’s Court’. rtv file

The situations that occurred in people’s court sometimes they were typical of the humorous series Night Court. For example, in the tacos trial, the writer Camilo José Cela, who was a witness, repeated his famous phrase: “Being asleep is not the same as being asleep, in the same way that being screwed is not the same as being screwed ”. The playwright Fernando Arrabal also participated. The last chapter was dedicated, in a self-referential game, to judging the very institution of the people’s court, and the jury present on the set was not made up of ordinary citizens, but by senior magistrates. In the end, the president, who was Rafael de Mendizábal, also president of the National Court at the time, announced that the people’s courts had been found innocent. Goodness.

Sometimes, but not always, the roles played by the lawyers were those that were presupposed to them by their political ideology. Nart had been a member of the Popular Socialist Party of Tierno Galván, later integrated into the PSOE (although he is now a MEP for Ciudadanos), while Fernández Deu, of liberal roots, was later a deputy for the PP in the Catalan courts. In general there were no problems when distributing the topics. Fernández Deu says that he only refused to defend one issue: “I did not want to go down in the little history of television as the lawyer who had defended the death penalty,” he says. Instead, he is proud of his defense of another issue that is still on the table: he got the jury to find drug legalization reasonable.

Was there rivalry between the lawyers? “I cared less, but Ricardo would get very upset when he lost a program… and that he won more than me!” Recalls the prosecutor. “I have to lose… not even ludo,” concludes the defense attorney.

