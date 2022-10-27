The People’s Choice Awards 2022 are close to being held and fans are eager to witness the award ceremony. This time, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 6 and will be directed by comedian Kenan Thompson. Now, finally, the full list of nominees has been released.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez,Dwayne Johnson, Selena GomezSterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS and bad bunny are among the main categories.

The PCA 2022, awards that BTS and BLACKPINK dispute, will be held on Tuesday, December 6. Photo: Composition LR/Hybe/YG

movie of the year

“Bullet Train”

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

“Elvis”

“Jurassic world dominion”

“nope”

“TheBatman”

“Thor: love and thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Comedy film

“Fireisland”

“Hustle”

“hocus pocus 2″

“Marry me”

“Senior year”

“The Adam project”

“The lost city”

“Ticket to paradise”

Action movie

“Black Adam”

“Bullet Train”

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

“Jurassic world dominion”

“TheBatman”

“The Woman King”

“Thor: love and thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

drama movie

“nope”

“Death on the Nile”

“Don’t worry darling”

“Elvis”

“Halloween ends”

“Luckiest girl alive”

“Scream”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

male movie star

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”

Daniel KaluuyaNope

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

female movie star

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Queen Latifah, “Hustle”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Best Performance in a Drama Movie

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”

Best Performance in a Comedy Film

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Channing Tatum, “The Lost City”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise”

Queen Latifah, “Hustle”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Best Action Movie Performance

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman”

best series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Better Call Saul”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“House of the Dragon”

“Obi Wan Kenobi”

“Saturday night Live”

“Stranger Things”

“This is us”

best drama show

“Better Call Saul”

“Cobra Kai”

“Euphoria”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Law & order: special victims unit”

“ozarks”

“The Walking Dead”

“This is us”

best comedy show

“Abbott Elementary”

“Black-ish”

“Only murders in the building”

“Never have I ever”

“Saturday night Live”

“The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

“young rock”

“Young Sheldon”

best reality show

“90 day fiancé: before the 90 days”

“Below deck sailing yacht”

“Jersey shore: family vacation”

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“The Kardashians”

“The real housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Selling sunset

Best TV Actor

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock

Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Ice-T, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Jason BatemanOzarks

Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Oscar IsaacMoon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Best Performance in a Drama Series

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jason BatemanOzarks

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Sidney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Dwayne Johnson, “Young rock”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never have I ever”

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black Ish”

Choice Reality TV Star

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey shore: family vacation”

Best series to binge

Bridgerton

“Bel Air”

Dahmer – monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story

“Inventing Anna”

“Severance”

“The Bear”

“TheBoys”

“The thing about Pam”

Best Science Fiction Series

“House of the Dragon”

“La Brea”

“Moonknight”

“Obi Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: attorney at law”

“Stranger Things”

“The lord of the rings: the rings of power”

“The umbrella academy”

Male Artist of the Year

bad bunny

charlie puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Camila Hair

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

group of the year

bts

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

panic! At The Disco

song of the year

“About damn time,” Lizzo

“As it was,” Harry Styles

“Break my soul,” Beyonce

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold my hand,” Lady Gaga

“I behave pretty,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super freaky girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait for u,” Drake & Tems

Album of the year

“Dawn FM”, The Weeknd

“Growin’ up”, Luke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

“Midnights”, Taylor Swift

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyonce

“Special”, Lizzo

“A summer without you”, Bad Bunny

country artist

Carrie Underwood

kane brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

maren morris

Miranda Lambert

morgan wallen

Thomas Rhett

latin artist

Anitta

bad bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

new artist

Chloe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Mun Long

saucy santana

steve lacy

Music video

“Anti-hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“Left and right”, (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go”, Coldplay & Selena Gomez

“Oh my god”, Adele

“Pink Venom”, BLACKPINK

“Provence”, Karol G.

“Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)”, BTS

best collaboration

“Left and right”, Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook

“Bam bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do we have a problem?”, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby

“Freaky deaky”, Tyga & Doja Cat

“Hold me closer”, Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks”, Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Party”, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest pie”, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

tour 2022

“BTS permission to dance on stage”

“Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”

“Billie Eilish: happier than ever, the world tour”

“Dua Lipa future nostalgia tour”

“Ed Sheeran Tour”

“Harry Styles love on tour”

“Lady Gaga: the chromatic ball”

“Luke Combs: the middle of somewhere tour”

social celebrity

bad bunny

charlie puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

star in networks

addison rae

Brent Rivera

Charlie D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

Latino Influencer of the Year

Celeste Pellegrino

Emmanuel Senties

Flavia Laos

Tony Star

Ignatius Antonia

Javier Ramirez

John Paul Dos Santos

Lizardo Ponce

game changer

Chloé Kim

Lebron James

megan rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

The pop podcast of 2022

“Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain”

“Archetypes”

“Armchair expert with Dax Shepard”

“Call her daddy”

“Conan O’Brien needs a friend”

“Not skinny but not fat”

“SmartLess”

“Why won’t you date me? with Nicole Byer”

How to vote in the People’s Choice Awards 2022?

If you want to support your favorite artist at the People’s Choice Awards, we tell you that voting is now open on the official website of the awards. And you can vote up to 25 times a day per category until November 9. To do this, you must access with your email or Facebook.

Voting page: https://www.votepca.com/