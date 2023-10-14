Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 10/14/2023 – 9:00

Approved by the Chamber of Deputies, the tax reform is currently being debated in the Senate, with the expectation of profoundly changing Brazil’s tax system. With the text focused on simplifying taxation in the country, one of the new features is the implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which will replace five taxes by 2026 and will provide more transparency about consumption taxation.

Another new feature foreseen in the text is called “People’s Cashback”, which will see part of the taxes paid by the poorest families reimbursed. “It would be a cash refund of part of the amount paid in taxes,” said tax lawyer Alexandre Mazza.

“The most practical way to implement the change is for the cashback value to be deducted when paying for the merchandise or service,” he stated. The rules on how the refund will be and who will be entitled to the money back will be in a complementary law debated after the approval of the tax reform.

+ Idea is to avoid group arrangements to avoid paying taxes, says rapporteur

Mechanism brings greater tax justice

The text approved by the Chamber of Deputies is focused on reducing bureaucracy in taxes, with VAT at a maximum rate. Because of this, this taxation is still very focused on the consumption of Brazilian families. What the cashback mechanism wants to bring is greater justice and progressiveness in the taxation of the poorest families.

“VAT will affect the entire production chain and the objective will be to have a fiscal neutrality effect at the beginning, middle and end of the production chain and the consumer will bear the financial burden of the tax. As we have high social inequality in Brazil, there must be regressive taxation on consumption. Cashback is a way of achieving a little tax justice”, said tax law professor André Felix Ricotta de Oliveira.

Countries have already adopted a similar model

The example of refunding taxes paid already occurs in some countries and even in Rio Grande do Sul. The state’s low-income population can access R$100 each quarter through the ICMS refund program. To receive the amounts you must be enrolled in the Bolsa Família program.

Ecuador also adopts a similar mechanism, which benefits the elderly population and people with disabilities with amounts of up to US$108 per month. Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and Colombia also have a tax refund mechanism.

Return works better than exemption

Another problem that greatly affects the Brazilian economy is tax exemptions. Often, to guarantee cheaper products for the end consumer, an entire industry is exempted, which ends up affecting the government budget. Because of this, Oliveira believes that the cashback mechanism is more effective, as it goes directly to the part of the population that needs it most.