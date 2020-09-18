In Moscow, specialists will develop a new service, with the help of which they will launch a “people’s” car rental. About it told Deputy Mayor of Moscow and Head of the Moscow Department of Transport Maxim Liksutov.

The new application will be called “People’s Car Sharing”. It assumes that your personal transport can be rented out and at the same time you yourself can determine the permissible age of the driver, his experience and the place where he must return the car. The department believes that in this way they can reduce the traffic density on the roads.

Liksutov also said that the service will belong to the Moscow Government, and the Department of Transport will carefully review the profiles of all potential tenants and check that they have driving experience and driving experience. However, it is not known when the application will appear in the public domain.

In September 2020, the Delimobil short-term car rental service in Russia, which was launched in 2015, celebrated its fifth anniversary. In honor of the holiday, the company launched an incentive program for its customers and noted that they consider Moscow an ideal platform for the development of innovations.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram