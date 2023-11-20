As many will know by now, we are right at the final arc of Buen Fin, the annual November celebration in Mexico in which many companies offer discounts on their products and services so that the customer consumes as much as possible. And although in some cases the purchasing process is satisfactory, there are also some that end very badly, and in the end they are terrifying experiences, plus the return process that must be gone through.

Several users have complained about this season of discounts repeatedly, such as a woman who ordered a mattress from the supermarket chain, Wal-Mart, and it has been three years since he made the transaction and he never received them from the store in question. These types of complications occur when a company offers more product than they have, because for some reason on these dates an accurate inventory is not made to confirm at what point it ends.

The woman had ordered a mattress for 6,500 that had a discount of approximately 1,000 pesos, something that seemed fair for the type of product, so she ordered immediately, until her shipping tracking number was frozen for days. That led her to have conversations with the store over the phone, all so that they would offer to pay a difference for a similar mattress, and so she decided to take the appeal to the court. Profecowho protect the client.

Another case was that of a man named Humbertowho had a slight unforeseen event in the payment of his monthly payments with the discount applied in the Good end, a month late was enough for the interest on his cards to skyrocket, paying much more than he had planned. This means that in some cases the label of interest-free months is not respected, because if there is a slight gap, these increase until you end up paying more than what was scheduled.

There is also the issue of stores that inflate prices, a practice in which a week before many products have quite high prices for some reason, something that the customer remembers as previously low. This so that on the full dates of Good end make the cut at the price that was exactly from the beginning, that is, the discount is practically non-existent. Something that some users have made evident, like what happened with Liverpool.

Via: EX

Editor’s note: The truth is something that has not completely settled in Mexico, even though it has been implemented in the country for just over a decade. Let’s hope one day that people realize it and that these scams that get worse year after year end.