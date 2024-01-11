Yuri Solomin died, the cause of death could have been kidney failure

At the age of 89, People's Artist of the USSR and Russia, artistic director of the State Academic Maly Theater of the Russian Federation, Yuri Solomin, died. The death of the legendary actor was confirmed to Lente.ru by representatives of the cultural institution. The preliminary cause of the death of the Soviet cinema star was named renal failure, which became a complication against the background of a stroke.

Last November, Solomin was urgently hospitalized

On November 6, 2023, Yuri Solomin was urgently hospitalized in Moscow – the artist lost consciousness on the street while walking, and eyewitnesses called an ambulance for him. At the hospital, the actor was diagnosed with double pneumonia – the disease developed against the background of a stroke and developing dementia.

Yuri Solomin.. Photo: V. Bondarev / RIA Novosti

The artistic director was placed in intensive care – he was conscious, but was disoriented in space and could not speak due to a speech disorder. Against the background of pneumonia, C-reactive protein levels in his blood increased more than tenfold.

Solomin celebrated the New Year in the hospital

On December 4, it became known that the condition of the Soviet cinema star began to improve – he was transferred from intensive care to the neurology department. Doctors observed positive dynamics, but did not state a complete recovery. It was noted that Solomin faces a long recovery.

Yuri Solomin. Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

At the end of December, the granddaughter of the legendary actor said that he would be forced to celebrate the New Year in the hospital. She noted that the decision was made by doctors after studying the star’s control tests. On January 9, 2024, information appeared that the artist was discharged from the hospital.

Solomin died due to kidney failure

According to preliminary data, the cause of Solomin’s death was renal failure, which was a complication of a stroke with damage to the temporal region and multiple hemorrhages in the brain.

See also Putin speculates about the West that has driven itself into a trap The artist's granddaughter said that he died in his sleep in the presence of his daughter

Farewell to the legendary actor of Soviet cinema, under this TASS, scheduled for January 15 and will be held at the Maly Theater, of which Slomin has been artistic director since 1988. The star will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

The artist’s filmography included more than a hundred film roles.

Yuri Solomin was born on June 18, 1935 in Chita. In 1957, after graduating from the M. S. Shchepkin Higher Theater School, he was enrolled in the Maly Theater troupe. In parallel with his participation in productions of a cultural institution, Solomin began acting in films – in 1960 he made his screen debut, playing the main role in the film “Sleepless Night”.

Yuri Solomin (right) in the film “His Excellency’s Adjutant.” Photo: RIA Novosti

In addition, Solomin played in such films as “An Ordinary Miracle”, “Die Fledermaus”, “Blockade”, “Adjutant of His Excellency”, “Dersu Uzala”, “TASS is authorized to declare…”, “Walking in Torment”, “Moscow saga” and many others. In the films “The Inspector General”, “The Scandalous Incident in Brickmill”, “The Shore of His Life” and others, the cinematographer acted as a director.

In 1988, the artist was appointed artistic director of the State Academic Maly Theater of Russia. Solomin held his post until his death. He was a member of the Union of Cinematographers and a full holder of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland.