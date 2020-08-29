People’s Artist of the USSR Vladimir Andreev died at the age of 91. This was announced by the rector of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) Grigory Zaslavsky, reports RIA News…

According to preliminary data, the farewell ceremony for the actor will take place on Wednesday at the Yermolova Theater, headed by Andreev for many years.

The cause of death was not specified.

It should be added that two days ago, on August 27, Vladimir Andreev celebrated his 90th birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the Russian actor on the anniversary of the Russian actor.

Vladimir Andreev made his debut on the stage of the Moscow Drama Theater. MN Ermolova in 1952, and in 1970-1985 he was its chief director. In 2012, he became president of the capital’s cultural institution.

Andreev is known to the general public for his roles in the films “Night Patrol”, “The Tale of Tsar Saltan”, “Cruelty”, “Ultimatum”, “Jamaica” and others.

