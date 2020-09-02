People’s Artist of Russia Yuri Shlykov was beaten at the entrance of his house on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow. The actor was attacked by two movers, whom he reprimanded.

The press service of the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the police are checking on the fact of the conflict. A source in law enforcement said that the 67-year-old artist had a broken lip after the clash. RIA News…

Shlykov said that he suffered more morally than physically, but he would not sue his offenders.

In the evening, the actor walked with his dog and, returning to the house, saw that there was a car, something was being taken out of it, and the entrance was dirty. Shlykov asked the loader to clean up the trash and dirt after him, but received an obscene answer.

Then he began to climb the stairs together with this man and told him that he would not enter the elevator, since there was dirt in the entire entrance, to which he received a blow in the face.

“They grab me by the neck, throw me on the floor, and I also have a dog. And they start to kick me, ”said the artist. A neighbor from the first floor ran out to the noise and called the police.

“In your house, you can’t get it like that, because someone thinks that he’s right and I shouldn’t talk to him. Such aggressiveness is a very dangerous burden in our country, ”the actor said.

He also said that after having watched the hearings on the case of his colleague Mikhail Efremov, he did not want any trial at all, and advised “not to make comments to people in the dark.”