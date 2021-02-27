Composer, pianist and singer Lyudmila Lyadova was hospitalized with coronavirus in Moscow, reports TASS, referring to its representative Vitaly Miroshnikov.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that doctors assess the condition of the 95-year-old People’s Artist of the RSFSR as consistently difficult, but with positive dynamics.

Miroshnikov said that her lungs were affected by 75%.

The day before it was reported that from the hospital People’s Artist of the USSR, artistic director of the Maly Theater Yuri Solomin was discharged. In mid-February, the 85-year-old artist was hospitalized with COVID-19.