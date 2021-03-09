Theater and film actor, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Iosif Konopatsky died at the age of 96. This was announced by the artistic director of the Academic Theater named after Vera Komissarzhevskaya Viktor Novikov on Tuesday, March 9.

According to him, Konopatsky died on March 8 in the Norwegian city of Trondheim, where he lived in recent years. Novikov noted that the artist was an actor of the troupe of the theater named after Vera Komissarzhevskaya for about 30 years, writes TASS…

Iosif Konopatsky is known to viewers for such films as “I’m Going Into a Thunderstorm”, “Head of Chukotka”, “Rebellious Outpost”, “The White Queen’s Move”, “The Woodpecker Doesn’t Have a Headache”, “Time to Fly” and others.

He retired in 2000, but did not part with the acting profession. Even in old age, he gave poetry concerts in St. Petersburg, as well as in the cities of Norway, Iceland and Germany.