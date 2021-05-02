People’s Artist Oleg Vavilov ended up in intensive care. About it informs Telegram channel “112”.

The 71-year-old actor was urgently hospitalized directly from the Moscow Theater of Satire. It is alleged that the artist had a transient ischemic attack – an acute transient violation of the cerebral circulation.

According to the source of the Telegram channel “Mash”, before hospitalization at Vavilov noticed speech impairment.

In 2019, French actor Alain Delon was admitted to the Neuilly-sur-Seine medical facility in the suburbs of Paris due to recurring migraine attacks. Later, his eldest son Anthony Delon said that the artist had suffered a stroke and is now recovering in one of the Swiss clinics.