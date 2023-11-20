Actor Vladimir Nosik was hospitalized with a head injury after a fall

People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Vladimir Nosik, known for his roles in the films “There Lived Three Bachelors,” “The Most Charming and Attractive” and “Guest from the Future,” was hospitalized in Moscow. About it reports “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

The actor needed medical help after he fell near his home on Vasilyevskaya Street and received an open head injury. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 19.

“I walked past and saw an elderly man standing outside the store. He was covered in blood. He said that he fell because of his own carelessness. Using the means at hand, I provided him with first aid and offered to call an ambulance,” said an eyewitness to the event.

It is noted that the artist was taken to the Botkin City Clinical Hospital. In addition to the head injury, Nosik has a severely cut eyebrow; doctors have to rule out a concussion.

Earlier it became known that the condition of the hospitalized director Alexander Mitta had improved.