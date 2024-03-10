USSR Central Television announcer Svetlana Morgunova died

People's Artist of Russia, announcer of the USSR Central Television Svetlana Morgunova died on March 10 at the age of 84. This is reported by TASS with reference to her close friend Vera Musatova.

It is specified that the cause of death was a detached blood clot. “This happened this morning,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

Morgunova worked as an announcer for the USSR Central Television since 1961. In addition, she was the host of “Blue Light” and “Morning Mail”.

