The apartment of the Soviet and Russian theater and film actress, reader, People’s Artist of Russia Yulia Rutberg was robbed in Moscow. This is reported Base.

According to the source, the attackers broke the lock and took out two million rubles and seven thousand euros from the star’s home on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square. Presumably, the thieves knew that at that moment the artist would not be at home. She herself was on tour.

According to REN TVthe son of the actress has already contacted the police.

Earlier, the widow of singer Gradsky told the police about the theft from her house near Moscow.