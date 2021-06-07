People’s Artist of Russia, singer and teacher Rimma Volkova died in an accident near St. Petersburg. This was reported on Monday, June 7, on page “In contact with” music school named after Rimsky-Korsakov, where she worked.

“It is with great sadness that we are forced to report that on Sunday evening, the teacher of the vocal department, People’s Artist of Russia Rimma Stepanovna Volkova, died in a terrible car accident,” the educational institution said. The artist died at the age of 81.

TASS with reference to its own source in the emergency services, reports that the accident in which Volkova died took place on Sunday, June 6, at about 17:30 Moscow time on the highway in the Lomonosov district of the Leningrad region. It is noted that two cars collided, one of which was the singer. As a result of the accident, besides Volkova, another man died.

Rimma Volkova was born on August 9, 1940 in Ashgabat. In 1967 she graduated from the Kazan Conservatory. Later, the singer was invited to join the troupe of the Kirov (Mariinsky) Leningrad Opera and Ballet Theater, where she served from 1967 to 1993. She was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Russia in 1995. In recent years, she taught at the Rimsky-Korsakov School of Music in St. Petersburg.