At the age of 85, People's Artist of Russia, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Evgeny Biktashev died. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Culture of the Saratov Region on Wednesday, January 24.

“A high professional, a man with a kind heart and an open soul, has passed away. Evgeny Mikhailovich was the permanent inspirer of the Saratov regional concert organization “Povolzhye”; he sincerely and devotedly served Russian culture. In our memory, he will forever remain a bright and cheerful person with a constant smile on his face, an intelligent and thoughtful professional,” the message says.

The regional Ministry of Culture offered condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

Farewell to Biktashev will take place on Thursday, January 25, at 09:30 local time (08:30 Moscow time), in Saratov, Entuziastov Avenue, building 1, apartment 11.

Evgeny Biktashev was born on May 30, 1939 in the village of Galakhovo, Ekaterinovsky district, Saratov region. He studied at the conducting and choral department of the Saratov Music College, and taught singing at a school in the regional center of Turki.

He independently learned to play several musical instruments, performed many and successfully in concerts, and in 1958 created the Tatar song and dance ensemble Sandugach (Nightingale).

For the autobiographical story “Saratov Waltz” Biktashev was awarded the Anton Chekhov Prize. In addition, he is the owner of the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree, which he was awarded for his great contribution to the development of national culture and art, as well as many years of fruitful activity. In 2015, he received a certificate of honor from the President of the Russian Federation.

Biktashev is survived by his wife Nina Kalashnikova and daughter Gyuzal.