People’s Artist of Russia Yuri Shlykov, beaten because of the trash, was reported to the police. Reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

The interlocutor of the agency said that both participants in the fight at the entrance of the house on Komsomolsky Prospect turned to the police – artist Yuri Shlykov and his opponent. The reasons and circumstances of the conflict are being established.

The press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that statements were received from both men. “At present, the participants in the fight have been questioned, a check is being carried out,” the law enforcement officials explained. Both men refused hospitalization.

The conflict situation arose during a domestic quarrel between Shlykov and the loaders. The artist made them a remark about the garbage left at the entrance. The men knocked Shlykov down and began to kick and kick. The incident was recorded by a video surveillance camera. Earlier, Shlykov stated that he did not intend to sue the attackers.

Yuri Shlykov is a Soviet and Russian theater and film actor. He starred in Kira Muratova’s films “The Adjuster”, “Chekhov’s Motives”, as well as in the domestic TV series “Shot”, “Yesenin”, “Wolf Messing: He Who Seen Through Time”.