People's Artist of Russia and Ukraine Valery Ivchenko died at the age of 84. The Bolshoi Drama Theater (BDT) named after G. A. Tovstonogov announced this on March 2 in its Telegram channel.

The cause of death has not been specified.

Ivchenko was born in Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. In 1961 he graduated from the studio at the Kharkov Drama Theater named after Shevchenko, in 1978 – the directing department of the Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts. I. K. Karpenko-Kary.

Before working at the BDT named after. Tovstonogov was an actor at the Kharkov Drama Theater. Shevchenko, Nikolaev Art Drama Theater named after. Chkalov, as well as the Kyiv Drama Theater named after. Franco.

Since 1980 he served in the Bolshoi Drama Theater. Tovstonogov. In 1994 he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Russia, and in 1980 – of the Ukrainian SSR. In 2020, he received the Golden Mask Award for his outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art.

In addition to his career in the theater, he has been actively involved in the filming of TV series and films since 1979.