





Study published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology and carried out by scientists from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) points out that people who suffer from pre-diabetes mellitus (PDM) are more likely to contract a more serious form of Covid-19.

A picture of pre-diabetes is related to higher blood glucose levels – the amount of glucose in the blood – in the body. In normal people, fasting blood glucose is between 70 mg/dl to 100 mg/ld. To be classified as pre-diabetic, a person must have a blood glucose between 100 and 125 mg/dl. Those with blood glucose above 126 mg/dl are considered diabetics.

Lockdown against Covid-19 turns China’s tourist hub into a nightmare for trapped tourists

Biden tests negative for Covid again, will come out of isolation, says White House doctor

Covid-19: Brazil records 181 deaths and 16,700 cases in 24 hours

To conduct the study, patients with Covid-19 who had PDM and others who did not have the condition were evaluated during the initial phase of infection and during the three months post-hospitalization.

During the research, patients who had PDM stayed longer in hospitals and needed more intensive care care than those who did not have the condition. In patients with PDM, higher levels of interleukin 6 (IL-6) were observed, a substance associated with a reduction in arterial blood oxygen pressure, oxygen saturation and a greater severity of Covid-19 symptoms in general.

However, after three months of being released from hospitals, patients with PDM no longer exhibited significant body changes or residual symptoms.

In conclusion, therefore, patients with PDM have a higher risk of having severe cases of Covid-19. as well as higher levels of IL-6, which can be considered a biomarker of severe risk of Covid-19 in infected patients.







