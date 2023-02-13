Three Emirati young leaders presented the experience of youth councils in the country, within the activities of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting, which passed through three essential stages that ended with empowerment in all sectors.

On the sidelines of the session, they told Emirates Today that the impressive success of the youth councils is based on the confidence that young people have in expressing themselves audibly.

A member of the Federal National Council, Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, said that the wise leadership of the state provides all support and assistance to the sons and daughters of the country, enhances their capabilities, and plans for their future with insightful and enlightened visions, including the fifty plans that are a roadmap for a bright future.

She added that the experience of empowering youth in the UAE is distinguished and unique, as they represent a priority, and their ideas are listened to and their aspirations are met, stressing that this is the secret of the success of the experiment.

She pointed out that there is a responsibility on young people in the need to enjoy motivation and ambition, and the ability to assume their duties to achieve their dreams and aspirations, by arming them with the required knowledge, knowledge and experience, to be up to this responsibility.

The head of the Dubai Youth Council and head of the Diplomatic and Consular Affairs Department of the Dubai Police, Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Sheikh, said that what the Emirati youth have achieved is mainly due to their absolute confidence in their government and teamwork.

He added, “The experience is based on not speaking or taking the initiative individually or on behalf of a person, but we speak as a team, until we created a model for ourselves that proved successful locally, regionally and globally, until our initiatives reached the horizons.”

He stressed that Emirati youth created opportunities from challenges in all fields, and this is the line drawn by the wise leadership, so he received knowledge from every direction, succeeded in representing his country abroad, and developed the practices he learned to fit the local model.

The representative of the UAE to the United Nations, Abdul Qadir Ahmed Al-Saqqaf, said that the first axis is authorship, through education, training and awareness of all developments, then the introduction stage, up to the commissioning led by influential young leaders who have gone through the three stages, and have the ability to manage large files, And inspiring other young models.