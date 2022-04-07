People with “hybrid immunity”, having been fully vaccinated and previously infected by Covid-19, have the strongest protection against the coronavirus, two new studies point out. After two years of a pandemic that saw more than 500 million people infected and billions already vaccinated, studies reaffirm the importance of vaccination for those who have natural immunity after recovery from the disease.

One of the studies published in the medical journal ‘The Lancet Infectious Diseases’ analyzed the health data of more than 200 thousand people in 2020 and 2021 in Brazil, which has the second highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, and it was found that for people who contracted the virus, the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offered 90% effectiveness against hospitalization and death, China’s CoronaVac had 81%, and Johnson & Johnson’s single vaccine had 58%.

+ Covid: Immunity in children and adolescents lasts up to seven months, says study

“All four vaccines proved to provide significant extra protection for those with a previous Covid-19 infection,” said study author Julio Croda, from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul. “Hybrid immunity due to exposure to natural infection and vaccination is likely to become the norm globally and may provide long-term protection even against emerging variants,” said Pramod Kumar Garg of the Institute for Science and Technology in Translational Health. from India, in a commentary associated with the study.

Another study found, after collecting data from Sweden’s national registry up to October 2021, that people who recovered from Covid-19 maintained a high level of protection against reinfection for up to 20 months. And people with hybrid immunity from two vaccine doses had a 66% lower risk of reinfection than those with just natural immunity.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, UK, who was not involved in the study, assured that 20 months of “very good protection” of natural immunity “was much better than expected for the two original doses.” vaccine”, although he cautioned that both studies were completed before the Omicron variant became dominant worldwide and that it “notably diminished the protective value of a previous infection”.

A study in Qatar, unveiled on the pre-publication website medRxiv last week, took a look at the protection offered by hybrid immunity against Ômicron, which found that the three doses of vaccine were 52% effective against symptomatic Omicron infection. subvariant BA.2 – but this number jumped to 77% when the patient had already been infected before. The study, not yet peer-reviewed, found that “hybrid immunity resulting from previous infection and recent booster vaccination confers stronger protection” against the two subvariants of Ômicron.

