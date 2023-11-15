“The community of associations fighting against HIV interacts in a very constructive way with institutions and pharmaceutical companies. All together we have a strength that is not indifferent and we can interact actively. What is missing is the stronger involvement of the institutions. We are in the CTS (Technical Scientific Committee, ed.) at the Ministry of Health, in the regional AIDS commissions. Not in all regions and cities, however, what is done is in the time it would take. The work that clinicians, associations and companies do together is very beautiful and productive work, but in the relationship with institutions it is more complex”. As Massimo Cernuschi, president of ASA, AIDS Solidarity Association Odv of Milanspeaking today at the webinar entitled ‘There is strength in unity: clinicians, patients and companies together for the well-being of people with HIV‘, the second date of the series ‘Let’s talk about HIV today. To look to tomorrow’, promoted by Adnkronos in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare and available on the web and social channels of the publishing group.

The event was also attended Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and Maurizio Amato, president and CEO of ViiV Healthcare Italia. “Since I have been dealing with the care and management of people with HIV – adds Mastroianni – I have always experienced the relationship with industry and associations in a positive way. In recent years the relationship has significantly improved. But it is clear that it must be a continuous round of updating and collaboration with respect for everyone’s roles. As a scientific society, on all occasions, even at ministerial level, we always want to involve all the actors because we believe that only through equal synergy can the desired results be achieved. There must be maximum collaboration between all stakeholders.”

Associationism has triggered “a virtuous mechanism – observes Amato – which has challenged the pharmaceutical industry to think not only for Western countries, but also for developing ones, with limited resources, to ensure that the vision ‘no patient left behind’ (no patient left behind, ed.) does not only concern rich patients, but the whole world. Today there are approximately 39 million patients with HIV-AIDS and, of these, 3/4 are in developing countries. The stimulus of the patient communities is important because, unfortunately, people continue to die from this disease.” These associations “help us remember that there is still a lot to do. Joint work between clinicians, industry and community is fundamental.”

In the field of healthcare needs, associations have “an important role because they inform us – explains Mastroianni – of what the needs are and how these are constantly changing”. As a scientific society “we collaborate with the industries that support us in training, refresher and conference events, always in an unconditional manner. Today – recalls President Simit – people with HIV want therapies that do not alter the balance of normal life”. Thanks to daily oral medications or long-acting therapies, which are administered with one injection a month, “the situation has improved considerably, but the person with HIV infection – continues Mastroianni – having to take the treatment for life, needs a simple therapy, which does not compromise one’s lifestyle habits, effective and not aggravated by side effects or pharmacological interactions with other drugs used to treat age-related diseases”.

From the point of view of effectiveness and convenience of treatment, “we are getting better and better – remarks Cernuschi – The problem is information regarding HIV infection. The goal is to make HIV an infection that is no longer transmitted, and this goal is achieved by treating all people with HIV. This can happen through therapy, but also through more widespread information on the population. Anyone with a negative viral load does not get sick and cannot infect anyone. This is a fundamental message to remove the stigma towards HIV infection and among infected people. Also because, most of the time, these people have a self-stigma, that is, the fear of being discriminated against.”

Clearly “new drugs, new treatments are needed – reiterates Amato – in response to the continuous change of the HIV virus which, as it mutates, becomes difficult to eradicate. We are committed in the short, medium and long term with new drugs aimed at improving quality of life and reducing the risks of potential toxicity in the long term. In the future – explains the president and CEO of ViiV Healthcare Italy – we are working on new classes of drugs capable of responding to problems related to resistance. Prep, pre-exposure prophylaxis, is another important area that can be combined with therapy and which is aimed not at people who are already infected, but who can avoid contracting HIV. In the long term, we have a very important commitment with universities, third parties and other companies to achieve the eradication of the virus. Much of this research – Prep, long acting, drugs capable of overcoming resistance – are already in production in the GSK plant in San Polo di Torrile, in the province of Parma, where we have foreseen a huge investment by the company, in the next years”.