The vulnerable groups and people with disabilities in the State of Mexico will be includedcare and rehabilitation promised, Alejandra Del Moral Velacandidate for governor of the State of Mexico for the PAN, PRI, PRD and Nueva Alianza.

Alejandra Del Moral promised to listen support and contribute to civil society causes and projects who change the lives of thousands of Mexicans and who with their example inspire everyone to be better.

The PRI member mentioned that the entity has the largest network of care for people with disabilities in the entire country.

The Izcalli and Tecámac State Rehabilitation Centers are in operation, which are among the most modern and advanced in the country,” he said.

He also stressed that the centers of Atlacomulco, Chalco and Tejupilco are being built for the benefit of the people of Mexico, which, together, will make up the first Specialized State Network for Rehabilitation of its kind at the national level and that will annually offer third-class rehabilitation services. level to more than 240 thousand people.

These projects are the things that we have to protect and more, when it is clear that Morena destroys what is not her color, and we do not want that to happen in the State, we will work so that the things that work continue, “he stressed.

Alejandra del Moral, assured that, if she wins the election, her government will team up, joining forces to make actions in favor of people with disabilities a reality, such as building and improving 25 Rehabilitation Units, so that the 125 municipalities of the State have one.

Promises of Alejandra Del Moral

Expand from 118 to 200, the fleet of vehicles adapted for the Multiple Attention Centers (CAM) and the municipal DIF Systems.

Improve urban infrastructure to allow all people with disabilities to move safely through the streets and thus have effective access to public transport services.

All companies and organizations in charge of providing the public transport service must contribute to providing a quality and warm service for disabled people.

Harder and more effective sanctions will also be applied to those who improperly use parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities in private shopping malls and plazas.