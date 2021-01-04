Persons with disabilities will be able to get a free second higher education, the corresponding changes to the law instructed make RF President Vladimir Putin before July 1.

Also, according to the instructions of the head of state, the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation should prepare proposals on rating infrastructure facilities in terms of accessibility for disabled people by June 1. It is specified that the rating results should be taken into account in navigation and cartographic systems.

By March 1, ideas should be presented on additional support for Russian manufacturers of wheelchairs for the disabled, lifting devices and technical rehabilitation equipment, as well as on stimulating the export of these products.

Another point of Putin’s instructions was the development and approval of a simplified procedure for the initial examination of disabled people, the initiative should be submitted by February 1, 2021.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of more than 1.5 billion rubles in 2021 to all-Russian public organizations of disabled people.