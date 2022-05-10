According to various researches, people with diabetes are exposed to a three times greater risk of contracting a severe form of Covid 19 and are even exposed to the possibility of death. Despite this alarming information, research carried out by scholars of theAberdeen Universitywho carefully studied the data of hundreds of thousands of people from around the world, also revealed that good management of the condition can decrease the risks.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

People with diabetes run 3 times the risk of getting severe Covid: here’s what to do

The study carried out by researchers at the University of Aberdeen, in collaboration with the King’s College London revealed that while people with diabetes run a significant risk of contracting serious illness and death with COVIDthanks to good glycemic control, these patients can significantly reduce this risk.

The researchers carefully studied the results of 158 searches which included more than 270,000 participants from around the world to determine how COVID affects people with diabetes. See also Zinapécuaro: Federal government sends special team to investigate massacre in Michoacán

The pooled results revealed that people with diabetes were 1.87 times more likely to die from COVID, 1.59 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU, 1.44 times more likely to require ventilation, and 2.88 times more likely to be classified as serious or critical when compared to patients without diabetes.

This is the first time that a study has analyzed the risks of COVID in people with diabetes, taking into account the location of patients and thus highlighting the potential health resources available, as well as possible ethnic differences and other social factors. The data was collected from around the world, including China, Korea, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

The researchers observed that patients in China, Korea and the Middle East were at a higher risk of dying than those in EU or US countries and the researchers stated that this could be due to differences in health systems and the affordability of health carewhich may explain the finding that maintaining optimal glycemic control significantly reduces adverse outcomes in people with diabetes and COVID. See also Joe Biden visits Poland and shows respect to Ukraine for war with Russia Stavroula Kastorawho worked on the studio together with the Professor Mirela Delibagovic and to the Professor Phyo Myinthas explained: “We found that following a COVID-19 infection, the risk of death for patients with diabetes was significantly increased compared to patients without diabetes ”. “Likewise, collective data from studies around the world have suggested that patients with diabetes had a significantly higher risk of requiring admission to intensive care and supplemental oxygen or of being hospitalized in critical condition than patients without diabetes.

“However, we found that studies that reported patient data from the EU or the US showed less extreme differences between patient groups. Ultimately, we have identified a disparity in COVID outcomes between the Eastern and Western world. We also show that good glycemic control can be a protective factor in view of COVID-19-related deaths.

“In light of the ongoing pandemic, strengthening outpatient diabetes clinics, ensuring consistent follow-up of people with diabetes, and optimizing their glycemic control could significantly increase the chances of survival following an infection with diabetes. COVID ”, concluded the scientist.

It is quite alienating, in 2022, to continue reading that the health of some human beings, is linked to their economic condition or where they come from. The COVID19 pandemic has opened Pandora’s box not only as regards the Italian National Health System, but also for all other forms of assistance present throughout the world.

In the specific case of people with diabetes, and therefore fragile subjects who must be further protected, it is aberrant that they are, again depending on the place of origin, series A and series B patients, especially if a serious and constant monitoring of blood glucose, the risk of contracting severe forms of Covid19 infection decreases. Affordability to good health care should be an image consigned to history, but the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has shown how much disparity in class make a difference, both in terms of health and in terms of health. ominous possibility of putting one’s health at risk.