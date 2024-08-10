A medical study published by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection identified three main motivational factors that contribute to the demand for blood donation in the UAE, including awareness of the importance of blood donation, a sense of moral duty, and the religious dimension.

The study aimed to assess knowledge of blood types and blood donation practices among adult donors in the UAE.

The study revealed a set of facts and results related to the blood donation process in the country, including that donors with the “O positive” blood type are the most frequent blood donors, representing 41% of the total donors included in the study.

Repeat donation was a feature in most of the target groups, as the study showed that the rate of repeat donation constituted 71% of the total donors, while first-time donors recorded 30% of the total study participants. Most of the people included in the study correctly identified their blood type, while the study monitored the association of advanced levels of donation with high educational attainment, previous blood donation history, and high accessibility to blood donation.

The study, published on the website of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, confirmed that blood donation is a crucial component of healthcare systems around the world, ensuring its availability for life-saving medical treatments and procedures.

The study recommended continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of current initiatives and proposing strategies to recruit new donors and retain existing donors, with a particular focus on less common or critical blood types such as O negative.

The study provided valuable insights to improve blood donation initiatives in the UAE, and provided findings that form the basis for enhancing awareness and participation in this vital area of ​​healthcare.