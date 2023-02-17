Those affected by this disorder suffer bullying at school and at work, while unemployment rages on them
Although they say that Sheldon Cooper, the genius as egotistical as he is fond of memory from ‘The Big Bang Theory’, suffers from Asperger’s syndrome –something that his creators deny for others–, those who suffer from this type of autism will almost never reach their brilliance . It is false that those affected by this disorder are gifted. The little he shares
#People #Asperger #syndrome #gifted
Leave a Reply