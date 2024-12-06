Every night, millions of people settle into bed with the familiar sound of television in the background. For some, this ritual is an indispensable ally when it comes to falling asleep. However, according to psychology, this habit could offer a window into a series of behaviors and emotional needs that go beyond the simple desire for entertainment. Here we explore the eight key aspects that could define those who find their passage into the world of dreams in the hum of the television.

1) Fight with silence

For many, the total silence can be disconcerting. Instead of relaxing, the absence of sound can generate anxiety. Those who need the hum of television often look for a way to fill this void. This behavior is not considered negative; It’s simply a way to deal with the stillness of the night that can sometimes be overwhelming.

2) Greater feeling of security

The presence of familiar voices and the soft lighting of the television can offer a comforting feeling of company. This psychological phenomenon suggests that background noise helps those suffering from night fears or anxiety, creating a more welcoming and stable atmosphere during the night.

3) Night owls by nature

Night owls, who have adjusted their biological clock to later rhythms, can find television a environment that is normal to them during their waking hours. For them, the sound and light emitted by the television can be a comforting aspect that fits perfectly with their lifestyle.

4) Restless minds

For those who cannot turn off internal noise when going to sleep, television can serve as a excellent distraction. The dialogues and plots of shows and movies can focus your mental energy, providing the peace of mind you need to finally drift off to sleep.

5) The emptiness of loneliness

Loneliness can be particularly acute at night. Watching television can become a mechanism of coping with feelings of loss or isolation. By providing noise and light, the television helps individuals manage their loneliness, offering a sense of companionship on difficult nights.

6) Avoid disturbing dreams

Some choose to sleep with the television on to prevent their thoughts from giving way to disturbing dreams. The noise from the television acts as a buffer, attempting to prevent the mind from zooming into distressing situations and, instead, Promote a more serene sleep experience.

7) Managing the stress of the day

Television can serve as a mental escape for those facing stressful situations. By immersing themselves in fiction, they allow their worries to momentarily dissolve, facilitating a smoother transition into rest and relief from accumulated stress.

8) Creating a routine

For many, the ritual of turning on the television and selecting a program has become a signal to the body that it is time to sleep. This routine, which may have roots in childhoodworks similarly to a modern lullaby, gently calling the body and mind into relaxation.

The hum of a favorite show can offer more than just moments of entertainment; It is a reflection of various aspects of our psychology and emotions. Each individual has their unique way of seeking solace in the night. For some, television acts as a beacon of security and tranquility, while, for others, it is a refuge from anxiety and stress. Recognizing and understanding these behaviors can help us accept our quirks and find peace in the complex journey toward sleep.