“I’ve only slept four hours.” “I don’t rest properly several weeks.” “I never have enough time to sleep nap.” Surely some of these phrases have been heard recently. And the worst part is that, as a general rule, we give little importance to sleeping, or rest properly.

In depth

However, lack of sleep has enough Side effects For our body and we can even develop Metabolic, immune and psychological problemsamong others. Which has always been the subject of debate on social networks.

Therefore, sleeping the necessary hours and getting a repair dream throughout the night will regulate our body weight, will increase our activity, will increase Our ability to memorize, we will have a minor depression risk …

Complete list

There are those who close their eyes and do not need more and There are others that are put on television, even with any volume, or the radio To accelerate this process. Apparently, the first type of people Share a series of behaviorsaccording to Psychology:

Blue Light Exposure. They are more exposed to blue light, which can affect the production of melatonin and hinder sleep. Safety sensation. Light can make them feel accompanied, reducing the fear of being alone. They cannot skip the routine. The simple act of taking the television command and turning it on every night is such a familiar sensation that it helps to reconcile the dream. Fear of dreams. The images can distract mind and reduce the intensity of dreams, allowing society to rest more easily. Sensory stimulation. There are those who feel calmer with the brightness and background images. Apparently, they offer a stimulus that helps them relax and enter a relaxing phase to sleep.