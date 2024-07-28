Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford says news about the next game in the Borderlands series will come “sooner rather than later.”

Gearbox – which is now a subsidiary of Take-Two after being sold by Embracer last year – hasn’t yet confirmed another Borderlands game is on the way, but Pitchford says he hasn’t “done a good enough job of hiding the fact that we’re working on something […] and [he] “Thinks people that love Borderlands are going to be very excited.”

“Oh man, I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job of hiding the fact that we’re working on something,” Pitchford told TheGamer. “And I think people that love Borderlands are going to be very excited about what we’re working on.

“These are fuzzy words, but sooner rather than later, we’re going to be talking about what we’ve been working on, and I can’t wait.

“I think I’m genetically made to try and create joy and happiness, and build entertainment. I love movies and I love video games, I love entertainment,” he added.

“So I’m grateful that we have so many great things coming with Borderlands, and I can’t wait to talk about the stuff that we’re working on with our fans.”

The Borderlands movie – which Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford has, perhaps prematurely, called the start of a “Borderlands Cinematic Universe” – sees Cate Blanchett’s infamous outlaw Lillith returning to the planet Pandora in search of a missing girl. Along the way she teams up with former mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), her protector Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Padorian archaeologist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and robot Claptrap (Jack Black) , uncovering an “unimaginable power.”