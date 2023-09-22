In a video of the demonstration, individuals appear barking and howling to communicate with each other

Around 1,000 people who “identify as dogs” gathered to protest for dog rights in a subway in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).

According to information from the New York Postthe demonstration was organized by the group “Canine Beings”, made up of people who claim to have a connection with dogs and who wish to be socially recognized as dogs.

Protesters say they have canine characteristics and behaviors as part of their personal personality. In videos of the protest, they appear barking and howling at each other.

Watch (26s):