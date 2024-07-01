People who dated porn stars shared their relationship stories. They shared their experiences shared in the AskReddit section of the Reddit forum.

One of the users said that her porn actor boyfriend was very good in bed, but completely helpless in everyday life.

Skinny short guy with a huge penis. Nice, good in bed, smart. But he took drugs and was irresponsible with money and cleaning, so I didn’t build a future with him Downtown_Cat_1173Reddit user

One commenter said that relationships with porn stars require a special mindset.

There were days and sometimes weeks when she didn’t work, then it was so good! Then she would shoot for days and I would be alone. It works if you have a broad outlook on life, otherwise it will be a disaster. After a few months I started to get jealous and saw that nothing would work out between us QuartermasteredReddit user

Another man recalled how he made a date with a porn actress and was surprised that at home she wore no makeup or provocative clothes and did not have sex with him. During their next meeting, they had sex anyway and the man really enjoyed it.

The next day she was interviewed on the radio and mentioned our date, that she had a great time and wanted to see how the relationship would develop. And then she stopped responding, said she needed a break, deleted social media. Then she reappeared on social media, deleted the explicit photos and said that she quit porn, wanted to live a quiet life DarkOmen597Reddit user

