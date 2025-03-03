Who does not like to seem much younger? Who does not appreciate that a relative or friend say ‘that a rather careful face you have’ or ‘I threw three years? Surely everyone. Now, It is not a matter of age only, but also of a vital attitude.

To do this, there are homemade, and affordable tricksas cut hair or use makeup. And then, of course, there are several treatments more expensiveso that The effects of time are not noticeable in the short and long term. Luckily, There are specialists who recommend a series of habits that will be effective to be younger.

And the best: to feel better with yourself. Apparently, various studies have evidenced that feeling young is vital, since it connects with the vitality of people. And when they maintain that mentality, they are more likely to take risks and learn new things.

These are:

Take care of yourself . It is not selfish, it is necessary. It will make you feel good at the time of stress. Taking care is essential to have a long and quality life.

. It is not selfish, it is necessary. It will make you feel good at the time of stress. Taking care is essential to have a long and quality life. Keep active and exercise . Swim, run, walk or dance, among others, keep your body fit and improve your energy.

. Swim, run, walk or dance, among others, keep your body fit and improve your energy. Positive attitude . Focus on what you have and not on what is missing. It is time to dream and work for the goals, regardless of the stage in which you are.

. Focus on what you have and not on what is missing. It is time to dream and work for the goals, regardless of the stage in which you are. Use sunscreen. It is a determining practice to take care of the skin and prevent health problems in the future.