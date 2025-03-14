We live in the era in which we are more communicated, and except for exceptions counted where there is no coverage, the rest of the time we can be available to receive and respond to a message or a call.

In addition, the forms of communication have evolved a lot in these years, and we have gone from having calls and SMS as practically the only ways, To be able to send all kinds of messages through different platforms. In Spain, the preferred and most commonly used form is through WhatsApp, which even messaging also offers other formats, such as video calls or voice messages.

Audios are one of the most used functions, since it allows us It allows us to be much more direct and clear when saying something.

However, there is a person who abuse the audios, and whatever they are going to tell you, they send it to you by voice note, even if it is a simple “I am already coming out.” But this is no accident, but How we use the mobile betrays many characteristics about us and our personality.

Five personality traits that people who only send audios usually have

If you are one of those people who only answer with audios, or you know someone who is so, you may see some of these features reflected in them, and that these people are usually:

They are multitasking people: To waste time writing, if you can say it with words, these people take advantage of the ease of sending an audio to meanwhile being doing other things like walking the dog or being cooking. They are expressive communicators: Many times a picture is worth a thousand words, because the same thing happens with an audio, it is not the same to show anger or joy with your voice, than through a message. Personal communications value: Listening to the voice of a loved one generates a much greater connection, and in this digital world, this personality is being lost because of the screens, but sending an audio fight against it, by making a much more personal message. They are safe communicators of themselves: Send an audio, unless it will last 10 minutes (something that should be illegal) is something that has to be direct, and for this you should know what you are going to say. People who constantly send voice notes trust that what is said will be heard and understood by others. They value nonverbal communication: The difference between a text and an audio is clear, when speaking, even silences serve to understand what is meant, so people who always answer with voice messages are usually people who say things also when they are not talking.