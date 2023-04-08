The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that several people were injured during an attack in the city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening.
In turn, the Israeli ambulance reported the injury of two people who were shot this evening in a shooting in the center of Tel Aviv.
In a short statement, the ambulance service said it had treated two people after the shooting, noting that the attacker had been “neutralised”.
Earlier today, the Israeli authorities announced that two women were killed after shooting at their car in the West Bank.
