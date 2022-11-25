The 2022 Soccer World Cup has just begun and World Cup fever is already being felt in many places. Of course, nobody wants to miss the performance of their countries in this great event, but some people get carried away by their passion. As was the case with thousands of people who watched a FIFA 23 game thinking it was Mexico vs. Poland.

Through TikTok it was revealed that thousands of users were watching a “live video” of Mexico vs. Poland. However, it was not the real match, but a match within the FIFA 23 video game. Apparently few if any people were aware of computer graphics.

According to a video capture, there were more than 7,000 people watching the ‘encounter’. This could be proof of the graphic capacity of the EA title or that the World Cup fever is at its best. Let’s hope the same thing doesn’t happen in the next match of the Mexican team.

We recommend you: 5 video games that made you love football (that are not FIFA)

Next November 26 will be the match of Mexico against Argentina during the World Cup. If you’re looking for where to watch it, we recommend making sure you’re not watching a FIFA 23 match. More people are likely to repeat this prank now that it’s gone viral.

What is FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 is the most recent installment of the beloved soccer video game saga developed by EA. This was released relatively recently, during September 2022. A few game modes were released shortly after to emulate the feel of the World Cup.

Source: EA

It should be noted that this title will be the last to bear the name of the soccer organization, created by EA. Since they did not reach an agreement to renew the license, the following sports games by the company will change their name. After this they will be released as EA Sports FC.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.