FLORENCE. Trains delayed by 30 to 120 minutes at Florence railway hub after people positioned themselves near the tracks at Campo di Marte. The police, Rfi reports, took steps to remove them and train traffic returned to normal late in the morning. According to what we understand, it would be a question of “occasional presence” of unauthorized persons to remain along the railway bed. In such circumstances, for safety reasons, rail movement is blocked until the dangerous conditions cease.

Now they risk being sued for disruption of public service. Since the other Florence station, Santa Maria Novella, is a crucial hub between North and South, trains are experiencing delays throughout Italy despite the situation having returned to normal. Tourists and shocked passengers crowded the hall with endless queues at the ticket offices and fear of missing connections on what is a weekend at the end of July.

In the station, which has no waiting rooms, the situation was crazy according to the accounts of several usersPassengers who arrived convinced they could board the trains passed through the checkpoints but found themselves faced with a total block, occupying all the space up to the edge of the platforms.

Already yesterdaywhile airports around the world were in chaos due to the crash of Microsoft systems, In Italy, the High Speed ​​train line has suffered a breakdown which has caused delays, cancellations and inconvenience to users. In particular, at the Termini station in Rome there were both the cancellation of some trains and delays of up to 140 minutes. As a result, thousands of travelers were stranded at the capital’s central station, clogging up ticket offices and information points in search of alternative solutions for their travel. The technical problem was caused by a fault on the route between Florence and Rovezzano from 10 in the morning. About two hours later the situation returned to normal after the intervention of RFI technicians who restored the full functionality of the line. The slowdowns, as reported by Rete ferrovia italianawere caused after the passage of a high speed train near Rovezzano, with delays that, in some cases, exceeded two hours.