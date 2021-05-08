D.he Serbian government has adopted a series of measures to increase the country’s vaccination quota through a mixture of incentives and sanctions. Serbia was for a long time the front runner in terms of vaccination speed on the European continent at the beginning of the year: apart from Great Britain, nowhere in Europe were vaccinated more people than in the Balkan country of seven million inhabitants in terms of population size. In addition to the western vaccines from BioNTech / Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and an active ingredient from the Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm have also been used en masse since December 2019.

Tens of thousands of foreigners willing to vaccinate, mainly from the neighboring states of Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Kosovo, were also vaccinated free of charge. According to the latest information, almost 3.7 million cans have been inoculated to locals in Serbia so far. However, weeks ago there was concern in the Serbian government that a point would soon be reached where there would be an oversupply of vaccines and at the same time still too few vaccinated people to achieve herd immunity. Because in Serbia there is a high number of people who do not want to be vaccinated. Whether this is also due to the state-controlled media, which had disseminated and promoted all kinds of conspiracy theories over the years, cannot be clearly proven, but it would be plausible.

How can young people be attracted?

In order to raise the vaccination quota quickly, the state is now using financial incentives. All Serbian citizens aged 16 and over who have had at least the first dose of a vaccine of their choice injected by May 31st will receive a reward of 3,000 dinars, the equivalent of a little more than 25 euros. In addition, vaccination stations have been opened in shopping centers, where the first hundred people who want to be vaccinated receive additional shopping vouchers of almost 45 euros or other gifts every day. Since the main aim is to reach young people, these vaccination centers do not open until noon.

With great attention from state-controlled media, pop stars and other mass idols can also be vaccinated in order to counteract the skepticism among young people. A pre-registration is not necessary, it is sufficient to present an ID. In the countryside, vaccination buses are on the way to reach remote areas. In Belgrade, mobile vaccination stations are to make offers on weekends in the urban recreational areas in order to encourage excursionists to spontaneously vaccinate.

In addition to incentives, the state also relies on sanctions. For example, government employees who do not get vaccinated should have their wages reduced by more than a third in the event of illness due to Covid-19. This does not apply to people who can present certificates stating that they cannot be vaccinated due to allergic reactions or other intolerances. Ognjen Colić, a lawyer specializing in labor law from the Belgrade law firm Gecić Law, told the FAZ that since the decision that has now been announced has not yet been published in the official gazette, it cannot be conclusively stated whether the decisions are also binding for the private sector or only there The nature of recommendations is deceptive. However, the latest decisions are based on a recommendation by the government in April 2020, said Colić.

In it, the government recommended employers to continue paying full salaries in the event of failures. This allows the conclusion that the new decision to only pay 65 percent of the earnings to those unwilling to vaccinate in the event of incapacity for work due to a Covid-19 disease is only a recommendation for the private sector. This version is unofficially confirmed by a source from the government: The private sector is advised to follow the state example to reduce benefits for Covid sufferers who are unwilling to vaccinate.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić called people unwilling to vaccinate “irresponsible and selfish” on Wednesday and said that sick pay for unvaccinated civil servants could even be completely canceled in the event of illnesses due to Covid-19. The president described the premium payments for vaccinated persons as a reward “for people who show responsibility”. The aim is to achieve “collective immunity” in Serbia by the end of May, Vučić justified the measures.

According to a report by the Tanjug news agency, the Serbian sociologist Vladimir Vuletić doubts that bonuses will motivate young people to vaccinate. For them, the motivation will be more to be able to attend concerts and other major events again. Many young people in Serbia are “confused and also a little scared” by the rumors circulating on social media that vaccinations lead to infertility. It is therefore important to counter such rumors not only through premium payments but also through messages of “competent people”.