Patients had an increase in the number of cavities, gingivitis, in addition to diseases associated with demineralization of teeth, says study

Morbidly obese people on a preparatory diet for bariatric surgery, as well as those who have already undergone the procedure, tend to have worse oral health, with a higher occurrence of cavities, gingivitis and periodontal disease.

This is the conclusion of a study carried out by scientists from the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), whose results were published in articles in the Journal of Oral Rehabilitation and in the magazine Clinical Oral Investigations. In the authors’ assessment, the findings reinforce the importance of a dental professional participating in the follow-up of these patients.

For 6 months, the group of researchers financed by FAPESP (projects 17/26400-6 It is 16/10940-9) followed 100 patients (divided into 2 groups: diet and gastroplasty) at the Bariatric Clinic of Piracicaba, a reference center in the interior of São Paulo, responsible for performing 50 surgeries per month, most of them by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Through questionnaires, oral examination and samples of saliva and cheek scrapings, dietary changes, weight reduction, inflammatory markers, oral microbiota (by sequencing) and dental and periodontal health were evaluated. The analyzes were performed at 3 moments: before, 3 and 6 months after the surgery or the beginning of the diet.

“Even guiding patients to perform basic hygiene care [uso de fio dental e 3 escovações por dia]we verified a significant deterioration in oral health, with an increase in the number of decayed teeth and a worsening of the periodontal index in both groups, but especially in the one submitted to surgery, in a short period of time”says Paula Midori Castelo Ferrua, professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Unifesp and coordinator of the work.

The analysis of saliva markers showed a decrease in acid buffering capacity (an action that prevents demineralization of tooth enamel). Bacterial genomic sequencing indicated that the microbiota also undergoes changes in diversity – especially in the surgery group –, increasing the proportion of microorganisms that cause periodontitis.

The researchers believe that the profound dietary changes are the cause of the worsening of oral health, for example, the higher daily frequency of meals without an associated increase in the number of brushings, in addition to food consistency, which becomes liquid or pasty in the first months post surgery.

“In this case, the foods have less fiber and are not chewed, which causes them to end up adhering more to the tooth enamel, accentuating the formation of biofilm on its surface”says Castelo. “And without chewing, there is less saliva secretion and less buffering effect.”

Reinforcements for the future

From 2017 to 2022, more than 300,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in Brazil by health plans and the SUS. The teams responsible for the care of these patients are multidisciplinary and include physicians, physiotherapists, nutritionists and psychologists.

However, despite the great pre- and post-surgery dietary change, capable of compromising the health of teeth and gums, dentists are not part of that list.

According to the authors, the results of this study show that monitoring oral health is essential before, during and after bariatric surgery.

They also indicate the path to be followed by researchers in the area: to determine the best preventive or therapeutic intervention for oral diseases during the diet and post-surgical phases, testing methods already established in dentistry, such as the application of fluoride, reinforcement in brushing, use of dental floss and mouthwash, and assessing their financial viability and ease of implementation by the public health system.

“In the future, it is also important that specific oral health guidelines are consolidated for the public seeking treatment for morbid obesity”says Castelo.

With information from FAPESP Agency