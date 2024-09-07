Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

People | Toni Oksase became the owner of the farm at the age of 19 – Russia’s attack on Ukraine forced him to rethink things

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
People | Toni Oksase became the owner of the farm at the age of 19 – Russia’s attack on Ukraine forced him to rethink things
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Toni Oksanen, the host of the space, calls himself an academic shit creator. Oksanen and his spouse run a new family and a 60-head mother cow farm in Tanttala.

Twentysomething the crowd starts to meet from afar. The cows know that there will be both a new, green strip of pasture land and graze for all who want it.

“Even when I was in high school, I told my friends that I was going to be an academic shit creator. That’s how it happened,” he says Toni Oksanenclaps past the jolting calf and moves the electric wire cutting the field a few meters forward.

#People #Toni #Oksase #owner #farm #age #Russias #attack #Ukraine #forced #rethink

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]