People|Toni Oksanen, the host of the space, calls himself an academic shit creator. Oksanen and his spouse run a new family and a 60-head mother cow farm in Tanttala.

Twentysomething the crowd starts to meet from afar. The cows know that there will be both a new, green strip of pasture land and graze for all who want it.

“Even when I was in high school, I told my friends that I was going to be an academic shit creator. That’s how it happened,” he says Toni Oksanenclaps past the jolting calf and moves the electric wire cutting the field a few meters forward.