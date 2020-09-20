Highlights: Video war in BJP and Congress before MP by-election

BJP erupted over alleged fake video of Shivraj

MP Congress shared video claim, said – told Kamal Nath in Shivraj’s meeting

BJP said, fake CM’s video, people had taken the name of Shivraj

Bhopal

The political mercury in MP is hot before the by-election. BJP and Congress have given their strength to beat each other. Meanwhile a video is viral on social media. The viral video has been tweeted by Congress. The video is from Sunday, when CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was addressing an election meeting in Mandsaur.

Actually, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had gone to the Suvasara Assembly constituency to seek votes for Minister Hardeep Singh Dung. After the election speech was over, he asked people to say one thing. Shivraj Singh Chauhan as CM is good that Kamal Nath. A voice came from the crowd that Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Shivraj then asked that tell loudly, there again came a voice that Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Shivraj said, ‘Now I am a Temper, brother, I will be permanent when this Sardar wins’

Congress tweeted video

At the same time, Congress has also shared this video. The Congress has claimed in its video that people have told Kamal Nath their choice on Shivraj’s question. Congress tweeted that video and declared that the result of MP by-election was declared. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who reached Suwasra in Mandsaur, asked the public whether Shivraj Singh Chauhan as CM was good or Kamal Nath, the public said in a tone that Kamal Nath. With whom the public stands, his name is Kamal Nath. This Congress video is of 12 seconds.

You are shameless

At the same time, BJP has flared up on the video of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. MP BJP hit back at the Congress and said that we know that you are shameless and will not delete the tweet either. Like you never apologized to farmers, youth, women, elderly and Mahatma Gandhi.

This is the dirty politics of Congress

On the fake video of CM, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Congress is doing dirty politics by making fake videos viral instead of going to the public to create an atmosphere in its favor in the by-elections. But the people of the state are very intelligent. She knows the difference between real and fake.

It is worth mentioning that in the video rally that BJP did live, people took the name of Shivraj only on the question of CM Shivraj. At the same time, in the Congress videos, taking the name of Kamal Nath. However, the truth of the video will be revealed only after investigation.