People | The manager of a small ski resort has a tough military career behind him – The question of killing makes the man thoughtful

The director of Hyvinkää's Swiss ski center has an exceptional background. Matias Petäistö is a former special forces soldier who has been trained to withstand shouting, pressure and extreme conditions.

Swiss a man who is a trained fighter is sitting in the ski resort's slope cafe.

The man's face is familiar from the Special Forces TV series. There he is, stern, stone-faced, looking at the camera from under his brows. He yells at the contestants and bullies them.

She is Matias Petäistö. Former special forces soldier, current CEO of a ski resort, coach and television series trainer. He says that work has to be done for 16 to 20 hours every single day.

Now there's a cup of coffee in front of you and behind you is the landscape of the “Very good Alps”. The atmosphere is calm, the ski center has not yet opened. Hit songs of the moment are playing on the radio in the background.

It will be interesting to hear if he manages his ski resort with the same attitude as the contestants in the TV series.

Matias Petäistö has a long day at work. He says that his work ethic has always been high and as an entrepreneur it has become more prominent. Sometimes he gets tired too.

When young Petäistö did not dream of a soldier's career. He practiced endurance running, at the final stage at the SM level. He wanted to be a professional athlete and trained at the school's expense.

In 2009, he went to the paratrooper company to do conscript service. He got excited about it, and a year later got into the special forces course.

The course lasted a year, and through it Petäistö passed the special jaeger company entrance exam. He became part of the elite group, which the Finnish Defense Forces describes as “the most efficient part”.

Special jaeger officers serve on a five-year fixed-term contract, and the maximum career duration is 15 years. Petäistö renewed his official relationship once, and had time to go abroad three times during his career in crisis management operations. In 2013 and 2014 in Afghanistan and in 2017 in Iraq.

He had a terrible itch to go abroad, but after Iraq there were no new operations in sight. After his second five-year relationship, he decided to switch fields, and it was the worst moment of his special forces career.

“You have to think about if there is an opportunity to do something else. The last vitonen doesn't seem like a very long time ago anymore. It's pretty rough to drag it all the way to the end and start thinking about what to do next.”

In the fall of 2020, he bought a Swiss ski center and has been working there ever since.

The Aspen dog keeps Petäistö company. In February of last year, a container bar with the same name was opened in the ski resort.

In the Middle East Petäistö was supporting the authorities by training and mentoring local soldiers. In Iraq, the operating cycle was tight, and they were constantly in extreme conditions, as the temperature was 40-50 degrees. Still, it has not remained in Petäistö's mind as the hardest experience.

“I'd rather go in the heat than in the extreme cold,” he says.

