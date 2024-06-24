Netizens talked about the craziest things they did for sex. With their revelations they shared on the Reddit forum.

One man said that he acquired a bad habit in order to meet a girl.

I started smoking. A nice girl from my dorm constantly smoked outside. I wanted to meet her and bought a pack of cigarettes so that there would be a reason. We dated for three years, and I smoked for 13. The deal turned out so-so MrtorbearReddit user

Another forum participant recalled how he had to spend money and walk a lot for a date.

I was 16, and I took a taxi to spend the night with a girl who lived 20 kilometers from me. I had to leave before sunrise, the buses weren’t running, and I didn’t have another $40 for a taxi. I had to walk 20 kilometers home. I did this twice. Horror ZondahhhReddit user

User afurrypotato said he worked with a friend in a cafeteria while he was in school. Two girls worked there with whom they wanted to start a relationship. However, their schedules did not coincide, and they only managed to exchange a few words.

We decided to organize a party for all employees (more than 150 people). For two weeks we collected money from everyone (more than 1.5 thousand dollars), bought beer, made cocktails and found a house where we could arrange everything. And we threw a party after three weeks of preparation to chat (with the hope of sleeping) with these girls. The party was so successful that it became an annual tradition that continued even after we graduated from high school. And yes, we slept with them that night afurrypotatoReddit user

Another man had an accident on his way to have sex.

I once crashed the car of a woman who sent me to the store to buy condoms (I was in a hurry). I come back and she says, “I have insurance, so let’s not let that stop us.” CreativeWork4847Reddit user

It wasn’t just men who did crazy things for the sake of sex.

Not that crazy, but I once drove two hours for dick. Then she ran away when he fell asleep and drove back at two in the morning through a terrible thunderstorm. When I got onto the highway, the rain was terrible. There was nothing visible at all. I’d rather sleep there Terrible-Session-328Reddit user

Another user said that she ran away from work for sex.

I was at work and told the manager that I needed to go home for an urgent matter (get laid). Then she returned and finished her shift as if nothing had happened. SlyGurl_Reddit user

