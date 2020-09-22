Stop blaming yourself -Sex or sexual relations are an important part of human life. There is no need to raise any confusion or frustration about it. Then sex addiction is a disease, no harm. Therefore you should get your treatment instead of going through mental stress while blaming yourself.

Dangerous sex addiction for health Whatever may be the reason for your sex addiction, but it is very harmful for your mental and physical health. People who are victims of sex addiction also have many mental problems. This is usually due to lack of timely treatment.

People who are very intoxicated – Usually, people who are highly intoxicated, have sex addiction. According to psychiatrists, in such people, sex is helpful in calming their grid and often these people also adopt sex as an option.

Those who have been sexually abused – People who have to suffer sexual abuse in childhood, their sex life has a very bad effect on this type of incident. They keep trying to escape from this nightmare all their life. Due to which, many types of mental and emotional disorders fall victim.

Sex life becomes like a nightmare If such children do not get the right counseling and mental support at the right time, then when they grow up, either sex becomes like a bad dream for them and they are not able to be sexually active at all. Or it becomes like an addiction for them.

Having nymphomania – People who suffer from Nymphomania also have sex addiction. Such patients yearn for sex. Mania is a kind of mental weakness that can be related to any habit.

Bipolar patients may also have problems Along with this, in many cases, people with bipolar disorder also have sex addiction. Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder in which the patient has problems with mania and anxiety. But symptoms of the same disease are seen at one time.

People with Asperger’s Syndrome -Asperger’s is a type of syndrome. Children or adults suffering from this mental disorder are normal like others and their brain is also very sharp. But they have a problem getting along with other people. For this reason they become more involved in sexual activities and try to overcome their complexes through it.

Our psychology has a profound effect on our personality and our thinking is based on what kind of environment and people we have grown up with. Also, how much attention has been paid to our nutrition so that our body can get the right growth and right hormones level. There are some people in our society who suffer from sex addiction. But we are not able to talk openly about this and cannot even cure our problem properly…